Details of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral announced. It has her personal additions

Cards and flowers are laid out, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on 19 September. Her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

The state funeral on Monday will include many personal additions made by Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said. Palace aides told BBC that the Queen had been consulted on all the arrangements.

Here's what we know so far about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral:

1. Monday will begin with a funeral procession during which the Queen's coffin will be taken from the Westminster Hall, where she is lying-in-state to the nearby Westminster Abbey.

2. Prince of Wales, William and his brother Duke of Sussex Harry will walk side-by-side once again behind the Queen's coffin during the procession.

3. The monarch's coffin will be carried on the gun carriage that was used for the funerals of Edward VII, George V, George VI and Sir Winston Churchill.

4. The Last Post will be played towards the end of the service which will be followed by a national two-minute silence.

5. A lament played by the Queen's piper will mark the end of the service at Abbey.

6. Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she will rest with her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

7. The Archbishop of Canterbury will read a blessing and the Queen's piper will play a lament as the Queen's coffin is lowered into the royal vault. The Crown jeweler will collect the crown from the Queen's coffin then.

8. The skies over London will be quiet during the two-minute silence, as Heathrow airport will stop all departures and arrivals for 30 minutes. Silence will also be observed during ceremonies in Windsor.

9. The order of service reflects Queen's personal choices for the funeral, BBC reported.

10. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to attend the funeral.