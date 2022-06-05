Despite war, inflation, France sees positive economic growth in 2022 - minister

05 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 03:42 pm

File photo. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25/Reuters
File photo. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25/Reuters

France's finance minister said on Sunday (5 June) he expected positive growth for 2022, but would revise economic forecasts at the start of July.

"It's clear that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will put into question the forecasts, but we will have positive growth in 2022," Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio and CNews television.

The current forecast sees the economy growing by 4% in 2022.

Newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron, who faces a parliamentary election this month, is under pressure to shield consumers against soaring inflation and energy prices as the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, coupled with supply chain snags, send the cost of living sharply higher.

Speaking in Sunday's interview, Le Maire also said France is in talks with the United Arab Emirates to replace Russian oil purchases, which will stop after the imposition of a European Union ban on Russian crude.

