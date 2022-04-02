Descent into Hell: Ukrainians reclaim shelled homes near Kyiv

Europe

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

Descent into Hell: Ukrainians reclaim shelled homes near Kyiv

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 10:25 am
A view of destroyed Russian tank, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
A view of destroyed Russian tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Wisps of smoke still rising from the smouldering wrecks of tanks, business executive Leonid Vereshchagin wends his way past the charred corpses of Russian troops in this Ukrainian hamlet after what he calls a living hell.

For a month, he and his wife sought refuge in a friend's basement in Dmytrivka, about 22 miles (35 km) west of Kyiv, as Russian troops advanced and occupied the area and took over the homes of some of his neighbours.

Most of the 300 residents left, but around a third remained, co-existing with the Russians as their tanks patrolled day and night.

"They went to our houses. Those houses that were closed, they opened them, they just broke the windows and they tried to open the doors," he said, returning to his village on Friday. "We were with them when they were visiting houses, they were trying to open cupboards."

"I have a very brave wife, she was watching them, making clear that they should not take anything," he added, sitting in the same basement he had hunkered down in. Several mattresses lay on the floor, and to the side, shelves with provisions.

Three days ago, while the Russians were patrolling the area, Ukrainian troops arrived. When the Russians returned, unaware, there was a fierce battle. Vereshchagin and his wife escaped in a car through the woods during a brief break in the fighting.

 Some houses in the smart residential area were completely destroyed. In the garden of one cowered a doe, badly injured from shelling, raw flesh exposed where patches of fur had burned.

 "The Hell started in the evening on the (March) 29th," Vereshchagin said. "From one side we were hearing the tanks shooting at us, and from the area of Bucha was a massive mortar shelling," he added, referring to a town to the north.

"It's something like you having a casque (helmet) and someone is hitting by hammer from above."

The pungent smell of dank vegetation sits heavy in the air. A mist envelops the rural area, a patchwork of fields and forest land.

Reuters correspondents saw the remains of eight Russian soldiers next to destroyed tanks on the road running through the hamlet.

One had been decapitated by a blast. His naked body lay nearby, his feet blown off and a blackened arm still extended upward as if frozen in time.

 "You see that enemy overestimates its potential around Kyiv at least. And we keep going forward liberating our cities and evacuating our people," said Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin. "The first task is to restore public order to provide supplies of water, food, electricity, communication," he added.

To the north, near the Belarus border, lies the nuclear disaster site Chernobyl.

"According to our reconnaissance, Russians have left Chernobyl but we should be aware of any unpleasant surprise that could be hidden there," Yenin said.

Vereshchagin dismisses Russian President Vladimir Putin's rationale for the invasion – clearing neo-Nazis and protecting Russians in Ukraine. While born in Ukraine, his mother tongue is Russian.

 "I've never ever experienced any problems in Ukraine being a Russian-speaking Ukrainian," he said.

 "Definitely neither I nor any of my Russian speaking friends were waiting for any salvation army, which was completely fake and paranoia."

World+Biz

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

37m | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

23h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

7m | Videos
Biryani Wali: A DU student's initiative

Biryani Wali: A DU student's initiative

7m | Videos
Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

12m | Videos
Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

12m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh