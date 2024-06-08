Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested

Europe

Reuters
08 June, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:04 am

Related News

Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the EU election. Three weeks ago, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt

Reuters
08 June, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:04 am
Denmark&#039;s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives her Constitution Day speech during the Parliament&#039;s celebration of the Constitution in the Landsting Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 5, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS/File Photo
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives her Constitution Day speech during the Parliament's celebration of the Constitution in the Landsting Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 5, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS/File Photo

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen walked away following an assault by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday and had no outward signs of harm, a local resident told Reuters. 

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet (square, red.) in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," her office said in a statement without giving further detail.

Police said on social media platform X they had arrested a man and were investigating the incident but declined to give further detail.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"She seemed a little stressed," Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista on the square, told Reuters after seeing the prime minister being escorted away by security following the assault.

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the EU election. Three weeks ago, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt. 

Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: "Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her."

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Denmark / Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen / assault

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Black money investment cannot be questioned

Black money investment cannot be questioned

2h | Videos
What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

What did the financial adviser say about Benzir?

12h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

16h | Videos
Will government spend be reduced?

Will government spend be reduced?

13h | Videos