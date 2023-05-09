Death toll from wildfires in Russia’s Urals hits 21, authorities suspect arson

Europe

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:48 pm

Related News

Death toll from wildfires in Russia’s Urals hits 21, authorities suspect arson

Reuters
09 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:48 pm
A view from a helicopter shows smoke rising from a wildfire in the Kurgan Region, Russia, in this still image taken from video released 8 May, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A view from a helicopter shows smoke rising from a wildfire in the Kurgan Region, Russia, in this still image taken from video released 8 May, 2023. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The death toll rose to 21 in a series of fires raging in Russia's Urals region on Tuesday, some resulting from suspected arson, and medical officials warned the tally was likely to increase, state news agency TASS said.

The emergencies ministry in Kurgan region near the border with Kazakhstan said 46 suspects had been identified and seven criminal cases had been initiated against alleged arsonists.

Some of the suspects were minors, it said. The motives of the suspected arsonists were not clear.

Wildfires have long plagued Russia's forests and steppes during hotter months, but have grown in intensity in recent years. The 2021 fire season was Russia's largest ever, with 18.8 million hectares of forest destroyed, according to Greenpeace Russia. Last year, wildfire smoke blew hundreds of miles to Moscow, choking city residents.

Fires began in late April in the Kurgan and neighbouring Tyumen regions. Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov flew to Kurgan on Monday as the blazes continued to spread.

Speaking on state TV about efforts to contain them, Kurenkov said on Tuesday, "I think today we will manage this."

Video footage from the region showed firefighters training their hoses on burning fields, and a plane scooping up water from a reservoir and releasing it over the fire.

Evacuations of residents are underway and hundreds of homes have been razed, officials said.

Vadim Shumkov, governor of Kurgan region, announced on his Telegram channel he was cancelling Tuesday's planned Victory Day parade and fireworks display due to the fires, although concerts and other events would continue. Shumkov declared a state of emergency in the region on Monday.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / wildfire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

10h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

10h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

13h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

1h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

1h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

2h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka