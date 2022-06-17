Data suggests 15,000 millionaires trying to leave Russia - UK ministry

Europe

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 02:20 pm

Related News

Data suggests 15,000 millionaires trying to leave Russia - UK ministry

On the war front, Russia is likely trying to regain momentum in attempts to surround the Sievierodonetsk pocket from the south

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 02:20 pm
A stop road sign is seen next to skyscrapers at Moscow International business centre, also known as &quot;Moskva-City&quot;, in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files
A stop road sign is seen next to skyscrapers at Moscow International business centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

Data suggests thousands of millionaires are trying to leave Russia, and a continued exodus of its business and oligarch community will likely exacerbate the war's long-term damage to its economy, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

"Migration applications suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires are likely already attempting to leave," the ministry said.

On the war front, Russia is likely trying to regain momentum in attempts to surround the Sievierodonetsk pocket from the south, it said.

Ukrainian officials have said their troops were holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city, and described new progress in a counteroffensive in the south.

World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis / Millionaires

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

1h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

5h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

4h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

3h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

5h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

5h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh