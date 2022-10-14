Crimea bridge repairs to be finished by July 2023 - Russian government document

Smoke rises from fire on the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Repairs to the bridge between the annexed Crimean peninsula and southern Russia, which was damaged in an explosion last Saturday, are to be finished by July 2023, a document published on the Russian government's website said.

The Crimea bridge, a showcase project of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule, was damaged in a blast that Russia has blamed on Ukraine. Some Ukrainian officials celebrated the incident but Kyiv has not claimed reponsibility.