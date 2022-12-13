Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions

Europe

Reuters
13 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions

Reuters
13 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 09:15 am
Emissions from fossil fuel production of the potent greenhouse gas methane is 25 to 40 per cent higher than previously understood, researchers reported February 19, 2020/ BSS-AFP
Emissions from fossil fuel production of the potent greenhouse gas methane is 25 to 40 per cent higher than previously understood, researchers reported February 19, 2020/ BSS-AFP

Some European Union countries are trying to weaken the bloc's planned law to cut methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, documents show, weeks after the EU pledged at the COP27 climate conference to do more to tackle the potent greenhouse gas.

Methane is the second biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide and has a far higher warming effect, meaning rapid cuts in methane emissions are crucial if the world is to avoid severe climate change.

The European Commission last year proposed legislation to require oil and gas companies in Europe find and fix leaky infrastructure allowing methane to escape. Checks would be required every three months, starting six months after the regulation takes effect.

But EU countries, who are negotiating the law, want to delay the first survey to 12 months, and then set different timelines – in some cases less frequent - for checking different types of infrastructure, according to their latest draft compromise, seen by Reuters.

For example, compressor stations and liquefied natural gas terminals would be surveyed every six months, valve stations every 12 months and transmission pipelines every two years.

Countries also want to exempt deep wells from a requirement to check inactive oil and gas wells for methane leaks, and to change a weekly requirement for inspecting gas flare stacks to a monthly one, the draft showed.

The draft reflects negotiations among the 27 EU member countries, and did not indicate which states backed the changes.

EU documents detailing the negotiating positions of various countries, however, showed Hungary and Romania had requested weaker rules.

In one document, Hungary said the EU plan to immediately end routine gas flaring would represent a "cost and timing issue for the industry", and should be delayed to 2030.

Hungary's representation to the EU declined to comment on the negotiations.

A Romanian source told Reuters the country was working to draft measures "in line with our climate ambitions, technically feasible, while ensuring that the implementation calendar is realistic".

One senior EU diplomat said the changes should not dilute the law's ambition, and sought to address some countries' concerns about the cost and feasibility of the rules.

Campaigners warned that weaker EU rules would dent the bloc's green credentials, noting Canada, Nigeria and others are advancing methane regulations that are, in some cases, more ambitious.

"Brussels now runs the risk of getting methane legislation that looks 10 years out of date," said Jonathan Banks, global methane director at the non-profit Clean Air Task Force.

Alongside the United States, the EU leads the Global Methane Pledge of 150 countries aiming to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030. The EU was also among oil and gas market participants who pledged at last month's COP27 climate summit to do more to curb methane.

Methane is the main component of natural gas, so if captured it can be sold as fuel, offsetting much of the cost of capturing methane for oil and gas firms, according to the International Energy Agency.

EU countries aim to agree their position on the methane law on 19 Dec, before negotiating the final law next year with the European Parliament.

The EU law would not apply to infrastructure abroad that transports gas into Europe. The EU imports more than 80% of the gas it consumes, and most methane emissions associated with that consumption occur abroad.

Hoping to close this gap, Europe's biggest gas market Germany has asked that the EU methane rules be extended to cover foreign infrastructure, another document showed.

Germany wants the new rules to "make a decisive contribution to the Global Methane Pledge," a spokesperson for Germany's economy ministry said.

World+Biz

EU / Methane Emissions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

1h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

2h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

15h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis