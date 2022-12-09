Condoms to be free for young people in France, Macron says

09 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 09:52 am

Condoms to be free for young people in France, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, Albania, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, Albania, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

Young people in France will be able to get condoms free of charge from next year in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"In pharmacies, condoms will be free for those aged 18 to 25 from 1 January," Macron told reporters during an event about young people's health.

Health authorities estimate that the rate of STDs increased by about 30% in 2020 and 2021 in France.

