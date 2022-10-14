Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance

Europe

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance

Reuters
14 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:49 am
An aerial view shows a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian military attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 13, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian military attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 13, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.

"We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes ... go to other regions," Russian-installed Kherson administration chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message. People should "leave with their children".

The offer applied foremost to residents on the west bank of the Dnipro River, he said. That includes the regional capital, the only major Ukrainian city Russia has captured intact since invading in February.

The first civilians fleeing from Kherson were due to arrive in Russia's Rostov region on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Kherson is one of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces that Russia claims to have annexed in recent weeks, and arguably the most strategically important. It controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the 2,200-kilometre-long (1,367-mile-long) river that bisects Ukraine.

Since the start of October, Ukrainian forces have burst through Russia's front lines there in their biggest advance in the south since the war began. They have since advanced rapidly along the west bank, aiming to cut off Russian troops from supply lines and escape routes across it.

TASS quoted the governor of Rostov, which borders on the Ukrainian territories Russia claims to have annexed, as saying his region was prepared to host anyone who chose to leave Kherson.

BLOW TO ANNEXATION CLAIM

A flight of civilians from Kherson would be a blow to Russia's claim last month to have annexed around 15% of Ukraine's territory and incorporated an area the size of Portugal into Russia.

Russia has assigned many of its best-trained troops to defend Kherson's west bank. But that force can only be supplied across the river, which is several kilometres wide and has few crossings.

Mykolaiv, the nearest big Ukrainian-held city to Kherson, came under massive Russian bombardment on Thursday, with civilian facilities hit, local officials said.

Regional Governor Vitaly Kim said the top two floors of a five-story residential building were destroyed and the rest were under rubble. Video footage provided by state emergency services showed rescuers pulling out an 11-year-old boy who Kim said had spent six hours trapped under the rubble.

In the east, three Russian missiles exploded on Thursday morning near the central market in Kupiansk, a major railway junction city that Ukrainian forces recaptured in September.

The missiles destroyed shops, carpeting surrounding streets with glass shards, rubble, and twisted metal sheets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that "brutal" fighting continued in the wine- and salt-producing town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, another area Russia has attempted to annex.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops were defending Bakhmut with "skilful and heroic actions."

He also accused the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of inaction in upholding the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and urged it to undertake a mission to a camp in the Russian-occupied east of the country.

In the latest of a series of Ukrainian criticisms of the ICRC, he said no one had yet visited Olenivka - a notorious camp in eastern Ukraine where dozens of Ukrainian POWs died in an explosion and fire in July.

'DANGEROUS TIMES'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to the battlefield setbacks with dramatic moves to escalate the conflict: proclaiming the annexation of territory, calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday after a two-day meeting of defence ministers that the alliance would not drop support for Ukraine because of Moscow's nuclear threats. Many countries pledged new military aid for Ukraine.

"They know that if they use (a) nuclear weapon against Ukraine, it will have severe consequences," Stoltenberg told reporters.

This week, Russia launched the biggest air strikes since the start of the war, firing more than 100 cruise missiles mainly at Ukraine's electricity and heat infrastructure. Putin said the strikes were retaliation for a blast on Saturday that damaged Russia's bridge to Crimea.

Zelenskiy on Thursday said Ukraine had about only 10% of what it needed to protect itself against Russian air attacks.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / Ukraine crisis / annexation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1h | Explorer
Random Harvests, organised by the Bengal Foundation. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Random Harvests: Exhibition showcases recently discovered photographic treasure trove

1h | Splash
Pittachhara (on the right) has put up resistance against the aggression of the monoculture plantation (on the left). The blue square is Russel’s home. Photo: Courtesy

Pittachhara Conservation Initiative: A man’s fight to protect private forest patches in Khagrachhari

2h | Panorama
Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

13h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

15h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

15h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back