City of London backs 'retain and explain' for two slavery linked statues
Councillors agreed to add plaques to statues of former Lord Mayor William Beckford and merchant John Cass to explain how they profited from the slave trade
Representatives of the City of London municipal authority on Thursday voted in favour of retaining in their Guildhall ceremonial home two statues linked to the transatlantic slave trade.
