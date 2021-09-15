Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of Boris Johnson, dies at 79

Europe

UNB/AP
15 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:20 am

Related News

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of Boris Johnson, dies at 79

Wahl and first husband Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979. She later married American academic Nicholas Wahl, who died in 1996

UNB/AP
15 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Photo: UNB/AP
Photo: UNB/AP

Painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has died aged 79.

Wahl died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, according to a death notice in The Times of London.

Boris Johnson once described his mother as the "supreme authority" in his large, close-knit family. She was a successful painter of portraits and landscapes.

Wahl and first husband Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979. She later married American academic Nicholas Wahl, who died in 1996.

She is survived by four children — the prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, former politician Jo Johnson and environmentalist Leo Johnson — and 13 grandchildren.

World+Biz

Boris Jhonson / Mother / Charlotte Johnson Wahl

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

World Robot conference kicks off in China

World Robot conference kicks off in China

5m | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

5m | Videos
The taste of indigenous food in town

The taste of indigenous food in town

5m | Videos
Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers