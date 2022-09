A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 10, 2019. Picture taken March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.