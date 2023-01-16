Cargo ship from Ukraine grounded in Bosphorus strait, traffic halted

Europe

Reuters
16 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

Cargo ship from Ukraine grounded in Bosphorus strait, traffic halted

Reuters
16 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 05:42 pm
The Palau-flagged bulk carrier MKK1, carrying grain under UN’s Black Sea grain initiative, is seen drifted aground in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
The Palau-flagged bulk carrier MKK1, carrying grain under UN’s Black Sea grain initiative, is seen drifted aground in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

The cargo ship MKK 1, travelling from Ukraine to Turkey, was grounded in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Monday and traffic in the strait was suspended but no damage was reported, shipping agents Tribeca said.

Several tugs were among vessels sent to provide assistance to the ship, the coastguard authority said.

Television footage showed the bow of the ship, carrying 13,000 tonnes of peas, grounded close to the coastline on the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which runs the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal operations, said at the weekend the ship was travelling from Pivdennyi to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin.

Tribeca said the Palau-flagged general cargo ship was grounded at Acarburnu at the northern end of the strait early on Monday as it headed southbound.

It said no damage or spill was reported.

Top News / World+Biz

cargo ship / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

9h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

10h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

11h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

7m | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

1h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

1h | TBS Graduates
Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

Dhaka again ranks first in the list of polluted cities

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals