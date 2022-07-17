Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

Europe

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 08:55 am

Related News

Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

Reuters
17 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. Laskaris Tsotsas/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. Laskaris Tsotsas/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

A cargo plane with eight people on board crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said.

State TV ERT reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.

Video footage uploaded on ertnews.gr showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft but said there were initial reports that eight people were on board.

World+Biz

Cargo Aeroplane / Greece

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

21h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

22h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

23h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

China follows 'wait and see' policy in Sri Lanka crisis

11h | Videos
What experts think of possible price hike of fuel

What experts think of possible price hike of fuel

11h | Videos
Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

11h | Videos
Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD