Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. Laskaris Tsotsas/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

A cargo plane with eight people on board crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said.

State TV ERT reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.

Video footage uploaded on ertnews.gr showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft but said there were initial reports that eight people were on board.