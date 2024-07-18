Car hits Paris cafe terrace, leaving one dead and six injured

Reuters
18 July, 2024, 07:45 am
18 July, 2024, 07:45 am

Car hits Paris cafe terrace, leaving one dead and six injured

Reuters
18 July, 2024, 07:45 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:45 am
Rescue forces work at the scene after a car hit people sitting on a terrace in front of a restaurant in Paris, France July 17, 2024. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Rescue forces work at the scene after a car hit people sitting on a terrace in front of a restaurant in Paris, France July 17, 2024. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening, leaving one dead and six injured, including three in a critical state, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

There was one passenger in the car, who tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said. The passenger was not among the casualties.

France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on 26 July.

