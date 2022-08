Representational image. Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which sailed from Greece to Italy early on Friday and caught fire, off the coast of Corfu, Greece, February 19, 2022. Photo: Reuters

A car ferry carrying 300 people was ablaze off Sweden's coast, AFP news agency reported on Monday, citing authorities.

The fire is now under control, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

The fire was in a container on the car deck of the ferry and was under control but slight smoke was still coming out of the container, a spokesperson at the administration said.