Car drives into a crowd in Berlin shopping street, one dead

Europe

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Car drives into a crowd in Berlin shopping street, one dead

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
A man wearing a police vest walks near a car that crashed into a group of people and ended up in a storefront near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany on 8 June 2022. Photo: Reuters
A man wearing a police vest walks near a car that crashed into a group of people and ended up in a storefront near Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany on 8 June 2022. Photo: Reuters

A car drove into a crowd of people in western Berlin on Wednesday, killing one person and smashing through a shop window, police said, in a district of the German capital popular with tourists and shoppers.

More than a dozen people were injured, a police spokesperson said at the scene. Some injuries were serious, a spokesperson for the fire service added.

"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that the driver had been detained at the scene.

"We are currently on the scene with about 130 emergency personnel," the police added. "The vehicle, a small car, was secured on site."

Investigators were looking into whether the incident was a deliberate attack or possibly an accident with a medical cause, a police spokesperson said.

Blankets covered what appeared to be a body in a cordoned-off area guarded by police, Reuters images showed. A small, silver coloured Renault car was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass window.

The incident took place next to the war-ravaged Gedaechtniskirche church, one of Berlin's best-known landmarks.

Rescue workers moved apparently conscious people on stretchers towards an ambulance, including one woman sitting up, and another who covered her face with her hand, Reuters images showed.

The site, on a shopping street near a McDonald's restaurant, was cordoned off. Bystanders looked up at a helicopter circling above.

Reuters Graphics
Reuters Graphics

The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on 19 December, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

Amri then fled to Italy, where Italian police shot him dead.

World+Biz

Berlin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

46m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata