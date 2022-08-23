Canadian LNG could play "major role" in Germany's shift from Russian gas - Scholz Reuters

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:15 pm

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a hybrid party congress of Germany&#039;s Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a hybrid party congress of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Germany hopes Canadian liquid natural gas will play a "major role" in its exit from Russian gas imports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday in Toronto during a two-day visit to Canada.

"As Germany is moving away from Russian energy at warp speed, Canada is our partner of choice," said Scholz at a German-Canadian economic conference in Toronto. "For now, this means increasing our LNG imports. We hope that Canadian LNG will play a major role in this."

Canada and Germany are two perfectly matching pieces "in the global puzzle that is our multi polar world", the chancellor said.

"Your country has almost boundless potential to become a superpower in sustainable energy and sustainable resource production," he said.

