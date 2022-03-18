Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukrainians

Europe

BSS
18 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:59 am

Canada offers three years of temporary residency to Ukrainians

BSS
18 March, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 09:59 am
A Ukrainian service member walks past a building destroyed by shelling, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS
A Ukrainian service member walks past a building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Ottawa announced Thursday it is establishing a new immigration program that will offer Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion a temporary Canadian residence permit for up to three years.

Canada, which has a large Ukrainian diaspora, especially in the center and west of the country, said in a statement that "Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality may stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years."

Applicants are required to apply online and provide their biometric data in the form of fingerprints and a photo.

Ukrainian refugees can simultaneously apply for a work and study permit.

Ukrainians and their families already settled on Canadian soil will also benefit from the new measures and can "extend their visitor status or work permit for 3 years, apply for a new work or study permit, or extend their existing permit."

According to a United Nations count released Thursday, more than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the deadly Russian invasion on 24 February, more than half of whom have taken refuge in Poland.

 

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

21h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

20h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

12h | Videos
Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

12h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

12h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh