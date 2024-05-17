Burnley appoints first-ever Bangladesh-born Mayor Shah Hussein

Europe

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:37 am

Related News

Burnley appoints first-ever Bangladesh-born Mayor Shah Hussein

In a mayor-making ceremony at Burnley Town Hall, he revealed he is particularly proud to be the first Mayor of Burnley of Bangladeshi heritage

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 09:37 am
New Burnley Mayor Shah Hussein with his wife Shewly Akhtar, daughter Tahmina Hussain and sister Runa Khanom who will serve as his Mayoresses. Photo: Collected
New Burnley Mayor Shah Hussein with his wife Shewly Akhtar, daughter Tahmina Hussain and sister Runa Khanom who will serve as his Mayoresses. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh-born Shah Hussein, a long-standing councillor, has been appointed the new Mayor of Burnley, a town in Lancashire, England. 

Shah has offered more than 20 years of services to the Careers Service and Lancashire County Council and has always advocated for the benefits of good education, employment, and community welfare, reports Burnley Express.

Before becoming the mayor, he was a councillor. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shah moved to Burnley from Bangladesh with his family in 1978.

In a mayor-making ceremony at Burnley Town Hall, he revealed he is particularly proud to be the first Mayor of Burnley of Bangladeshi heritage.

"I'm profoundly grateful and excited and eager to serve the people of our borough as Mayor over the coming year," he said.

"It's a great honour and privilege and a very proud moment for myself and my family. I'm looking forward to meeting people of all backgrounds across the borough over the next 12 months and getting a real insight into what's happening in our communities."

Top News / World+Biz

Burnley / UK / mayor / Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

29m | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

2h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

2h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

12h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

14h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

15h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

13h | Videos