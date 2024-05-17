Burnley appoints first-ever Bangladesh-born Mayor Shah Hussein

New Burnley Mayor Shah Hussein with his wife Shewly Akhtar, daughter Tahmina Hussain and sister Runa Khanom who will serve as his Mayoresses. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh-born Shah Hussein, a long-standing councillor, has been appointed the new Mayor of Burnley, a town in Lancashire, England.

Shah has offered more than 20 years of services to the Careers Service and Lancashire County Council and has always advocated for the benefits of good education, employment, and community welfare, reports Burnley Express.

Before becoming the mayor, he was a councillor.

Shah moved to Burnley from Bangladesh with his family in 1978.

In a mayor-making ceremony at Burnley Town Hall, he revealed he is particularly proud to be the first Mayor of Burnley of Bangladeshi heritage.

"I'm profoundly grateful and excited and eager to serve the people of our borough as Mayor over the coming year," he said.

"It's a great honour and privilege and a very proud moment for myself and my family. I'm looking forward to meeting people of all backgrounds across the borough over the next 12 months and getting a real insight into what's happening in our communities."