Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant

Europe

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 09:05 am

Related News

Burning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant

Reuters
16 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 09:05 am
A view of a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works damaged during showers of brightly-burning munitions, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this undated still image obtained from a handout video released on May 15, 2022.
A view of a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works damaged during showers of brightly-burning munitions, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this undated still image obtained from a handout video released on May 15, 2022.

White, brightly burning munitions were shown cascading down on the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in what a British military expert said looked like either an attack with phosphorus or incendiary weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said "delicate" negotiations were proceeding on rescuing Ukrainian servicemen holed up beneath the vast complex.

A Ukrainian officer among the remaining defenders said 600 fighters remained, 40 of them seriously injured. Civilians have been evacuated from the labyrinth of bunkers.

Reuters was not able to immediately identify the type of munitions being used on the Azovstal complex or when the video was taken. It was posted on Sunday on the Telegram messaging application by Alexander Khodakovsky, a commander of the pro-Russian self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.

"If you didn't know what it is and for what purpose - you could say that it's even beautiful," Khodakovsky said in a message beside the video. Khodakovsky could not be immediately reached for comment.

It was not immediately clear which forces had fired the munitions, or from where.

Not enough medicine or surgical equipment

Denys Shlega, a commander of Ukraine's National Guard, described conditions beneath the plant as dire.

"There is not enough medicine or surgical equipment," Shlega told Ukrainian television. "At the moment, we have about 600 people who are injured. About 40 in a very serious condition."

Shlega said Russian forces had penetrated into parts of the steel plant "but this is not yet significant and we are holding on ... holding on with our last forces."

Russian forces have pummeled Mariupol for nearly two months.

Russia has not commented on what specific weapons it has used to attack the plant. The Russian defence ministry did not reply to a written request for comment about the video.

Ukraine's armed forces declined to make an immediate official comment. The prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into possible use of incendiary weapons.

White phosphorus munitions can be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings. White phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions.

Human rights groups have urged a ban on the use of phosphorus munitions because of the severe burns they cause. The United States used phosphorus munitions in the Vietnam war and the 2003-2011 Iraq war. Russia used them in the Chechen wars.

Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to Mariupol's mayor, said that Russia had used incendiary or phosphorous bombs on Azovstal. Andryushchenko was speaking from Ukrainian-controlled territory. Reuters was unable to immediately verify his comments.

Hamish Stephen de Bretton-Gordon, a former commanding officer of Britain's Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment, said it looked very much like phosphorus in the video, but only a sample could give absolute confirmation.

"It does look very much like white phosphorus rockets or artillery shells which are exploding just above the ground or upon the ground," he told Reuters.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

19h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

22h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

20h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

What Europe-based Fair Wear says about fair price of Bangladeshi cloth

13h | Videos
Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

13h | Videos
Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

Bangladeshi traders worried about apparel demand in European-American market

13h | Videos
Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

Bashir Ahmed Sujan's panoramic exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists