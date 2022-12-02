Buckingham Palace aide controversy: Rishi Sunak says ‘racism must be confronted'

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at a statement on the economic update session, at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 23, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Following a controversy at Buckingham Palace over 'racist' comments, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said that while the country has made "progress in tackling racism", "it must still be confronted". Speaking to Sky News, Sunak declined to comment on the incident directly but said that he had experienced racism growing up in Britain, reported news agency Reuters.

"The racism I experienced as a kid and a young person I don't think would happen today because our country's made incredible progress in tackling racism. But the job is never done and that's why whenever we see it we must confront it and it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future," Sunak said.

On Thursday, a member of the Buckingham Palace household resigned after "unacceptable" comments were made at a reception held by Queen Consort Camilla. According to Ngozi Fulani - chief executive of Sistah Space and a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, she was asked by a household member where she "really came from" during the event.

According to British media, the royal aide has been identified as Lady Susan Hussey - the 83-year-old godmother of King Charles's son and heir Prince William.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that they have taken the incident "extremely seriously and has investigated immediately to establish the full details."

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," the statement read.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect. All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times," it added.