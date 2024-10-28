British lawmakers accuse Starmer of 'colonial mindset' in slavery reparations debate

Europe

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:56 am

Related News

British lawmakers accuse Starmer of 'colonial mindset' in slavery reparations debate

Britain has so far rejected calls for reparations but some campaigners hoped Starmer's new Labour government would be more open to it

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:56 am
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Some British Labour lawmakers on Sunday accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of having a "colonial mindset" and trying to silence nations pushing for discussions on reparations for transatlantic slavery at this month's Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

Britain has so far rejected calls for reparations but some campaigners hoped Starmer's new Labour government would be more open to it.

However, ahead of the Commonwealth heads of government summit in Samoa, where Caribbean and African nations wished to discuss the topic, Starmer said the issue was not on the agenda and that he would like to "look forward" rather than have "very long, endless discussions about reparations on the past".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"(It) is very insulting (to) tell people of African descent to forget and move forward," said Labour lawmaker Bell Ribeiro-Addy at a cross-party reparations conference in London.

At the end of the Samoa summit, leaders of the 56-nation club headed by Britain's King Charles agreed to include in their final communique that the time had come for a discussion on reparations.

"I'm very proud those nations refused to be silenced," Ribeiro-Addy said.

Another Labour lawmaker, Clive Lewis, said it was surprising Starmer thought he could take a "colonial mindset" to the summit and "dictate what could and could not be discussed".

At a news conference in Samoa on Saturday, Starmer said slavery was "abhorrent" and that the discussions agreed to in the communique would not be "about money".

A Downing Street spokesperson had no further comment on the remarks by Labour lawmakers on Sunday.

Proponents of reparations say slavery's legacy has caused persistent racial inequalities while opponents say countries shouldn't be held responsible for historical wrongs.

The lawmakers said that reparations could include a formal apology, debt cancellation, the return of artefacts or changing the school curriculum, not just financial payments.

Diane Abbott, Britain's first Black woman lawmaker, said Labour previously had plans to establish a national reparations commission but Starmer "seems to have forgotten that".

"Reparations isn't about the past, it is about the here and now," she said.

World+Biz

United Kingdom (UK) / Keir Starmer / Slavery Reparations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

45m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos