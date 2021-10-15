British lawmaker David Amess stabbed multiple times in church

Europe

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 07:31 pm

Related News

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed multiple times in church

Amess's office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 07:31 pm
Britain&#039;s MP Sir David Amess attends a Prime Minister&#039;s Questions session in the House of Commons, in London, Britain January 15, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's MP Sir David Amess attends a Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons, in London, Britain January 15, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS
  • Lawmaker David Amess stabbed in church
  • Amess was stabbed multiple times - witness
  • Amess is still in the church - witness
  • Police arrest a man

A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed several times in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at a Methodist Church.

Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing.

Amess's office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.

"He was stabbed several times," John Lamb, a local councillor at the scene, told Reuters. "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

Amess's condition was unclear.

"Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff," said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

His website lists his main interests are "animal welfare and pro-life issues."

The stabbing at Amess' meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour's Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

Top News / World+Biz

David Amess

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

5h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate