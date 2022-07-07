British Airways to cut more flights during summer holiday months

07 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
07 July, 2022, 12:25 pm

07 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 12:29 pm
British Airways Airbus A319 aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo
British Airways Airbus A319 aircraft takes off from Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

British Airways will cut more flights during the crucial summer holiday months, as airlines and airports across Europe struggle to keep up with strong post-pandemic demand from holidaymakers.

Britain last month temporarily relaxed rules around airport slots to allow airlines to devise realistic flight schedules and avoid last minute cancellations in light of staff shortages. 

"This new flexibility means that we can further reduce our schedule and consolidate some of our quieter services so that we can protect as many of our holiday flights as possible," a BA spokesperson said in an email.

PA Media reported earlier on Wednesday that the airline was cancelling 10,300 more short-haul flights until October end.

