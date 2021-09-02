Britain's Raab, in Qatar, says need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan
Raab was speaking in Qatar after meeting the Qatari foreign minister
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.
Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account for their commitment to a more inclusive government.