Britain's Raab, in Qatar, says need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan

Britain's Raab, in Qatar, says need to engage with Taliban on Afghanistan

Britain&#039;s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a joint news conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a joint news conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, Qatar, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.

Raab was speaking in Qatar after meeting the Qatari foreign minister.

Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account for their commitment to a more inclusive government.

