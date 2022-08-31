Britain's Queen Elizabeth will appoint new prime minister at Balmoral

Reuters
31 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:48 pm

Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth II greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the first in-person weekly audience with the Prime Minister since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at Buckingham Palace in London, Briain June 23, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the first in-person weekly audience with the Prime Minister since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at Buckingham Palace in London, Briain June 23, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Queen Elizabeth will break with tradition to appoint Britain's new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland rather than at Buckingham Palace in London, due to the 96-year-old monarch's mobility issues.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday that the queen would meet outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as his successor on Sept. 6 at Balmoral, where the monarch spends her summers.

She will have an audience with Britain's new leader — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak — shortly after meeting with Johnson, the spokesperson said.

The result of the Conservative Party leadership contest to succeed Johnson will be announced on 5 September, with polls making Truss the clear frontrunner.

The decision to have the audiences at Balmoral was taken to provide certainty for the new prime minister's diary and avoid having to make any last-minute changes were the queen to experience mobility issues, a palace source said.

Britain's monarch, as head of state, traditionally appoints the new prime minister following an audience at Buckingham Palace, part of the drama of the day, when television cameras and helicopters follow official cars pulling into the palace grounds.

Every British leader has been appointed at Buckingham Palace since the reign of Queen Victoria except on one occasion, the BBC said, citing constitutional expert Vernon Bogdanor.

The queen, who has had 14 prime ministers during her reign, has faced "episodic mobility issues" in recent months, forcing her to reduce her public appearances. She also spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.

In June, however, she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her family to wave to cheering crowds at a celebration marking her record-breaking 70 years on the British throne.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month, her son and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles delivered a speech on her behalf.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

8h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

9h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

11h | Panorama

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

Chance of forex reserve declining below $39B

59m | Videos
Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

Manusher Jonno Foundation turns 20

1h | Videos
200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

200-year old floating jute market of Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

7h | Videos

