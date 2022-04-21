Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

Europe

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 03:05 pm

Undated handout photo of the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to mark the British monarch&#039;s Platinum Jubilee. Mattel/Handout via REUTERS
Undated handout photo of the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll to mark the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Mattel/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.

Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth II turns 96

Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

