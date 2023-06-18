Britain's Prince William wants to help end homelessness

18 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Britain's Prince William wants to help end homelessness

 Britain's Prince William, heir to the throne, has told the Sunday Times he wants to help end homelessness across the country and is planning to launch "a really big project" later this month.

In an interview, the Prince told the newspaper that his and his wife's Royal Foundation would be behind the project.

William, 40, is a long term supporter of charities aimed at ending homelessness, a cause which was close to his mother's heart. As a young boy, Princess Diana took him to a homeless shelter and he is the patron of two charities focused on the issue.

He said the project would provide "living conditions up and down the country that improve people's lives who need that first rung of the ladder", according to the newspaper.

The Prince also suggested he would be prepared to build social housing on his land as a trial to see if it worked before scaling it up, according to the newspaper.

"Social housing. You'll see that when it's ready. I'm no policy expert, but I push it where I can," he is quoted by the Sunday Times as saying.

William took part in his father King Charles's first official birthday parade earlier on Saturday, riding on horseback to inspect soldiers with other members of the royal family.

