Britain's Prince Andrew pays tribute to 'mummy, mother and majesty'

Britain's Prince Andrew attends a vigil, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, inside Westminster Hall in London, Britain, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Pool

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, paid tribute to his mother on Sunday, saying he would treasure forever her love, compassion, care and confidence.

Addressing his statement to "Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty", reflecting the three roles he said Elizabeth had fulfilled during her 70-year reign, Andrew, the Duke of York, said he would miss her "insights, advice and humour".

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever," he said.

Reputedly the queen's favourite son, Andrew has fallen from grace, stripped of the "His Royal Highness" title and removed from royal duties due to a scandal over his friendship with US financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and a related sex assault allegation.

He has not been charged with any criminal offence and has denied any wrongdoing, but paid to settle a US civil court case.

The 62-year-old prince said he had found his mother's "knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment".

"As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."

Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, will be honoured by scores of world leaders and royals from around the globe at a state funeral on Monday.