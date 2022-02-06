Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of Covid possible

Europe

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:59 am

Related News

Britain's pandemic modellers say future large waves of Covid possible

Britain has reported 157,730 deaths from Covid-19, the seventh highest total globally, and Johnson has faced heavy criticism for his handling of the pandemic, which has seen three national lockdowns

Reuters
06 February, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:59 am
Shoppers walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Shoppers walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

There is a realistic possibility of large waves of Covid-19 infection in the future in Britain and such waves might even be considered likely, epidemiologists who model the Covid-19 pandemic to inform government advice have said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ditched legal restrictions in England, saying that, while the pandemic was not over, Britain needs to learn to live with Covid.

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (SPI-M-O) said the emergence of new viral variants was the biggest unknown factor in the medium-to-long term, along with waning population immunity and changes in mixing patterns.

"Large future waves of infection that need active management to prevent detrimental pressure on the health and care sector are, at least, a realistic possibility (high confidence) or likely (medium confidence)," SPI-M-O said in a consensus statement published on Friday.

Britain has reported 157,730 deaths from Covid-19, the seventh highest total globally, and Johnson has faced heavy criticism for his handling of the pandemic, which has seen three national lockdowns.

Top News / World+Biz

Britain / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

1h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

57m | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

23h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

15h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

18h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

18h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia