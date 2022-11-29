Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist

Europe

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:30 pm
FILE PHOTO: People take part in a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curbs in Shanghai, China, November 27, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Eva Rammeloo/via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: People take part in a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curbs in Shanghai, China, November 27, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Eva Rammeloo/via REUTERS

Britain summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to raise the treatment of a British journalist whose employer, the BBC, said had been assaulted by Chinese police while he was covering a protest in Shanghai.

The incident has deepened long-running diplomatic tension between Britain and China over a range of issues including human rights, China's approach to Taiwan, security laws in Hong Kong and Chinese economic policies.

On Sunday, the BBC said its journalist Ed Lawrence was beaten, arrested and handcuffed while covering protests against strict Covid-19 measures. China's foreign ministry has disputed the account.

Speaking on his arrival at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest, Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said he had instructed that the Chinese envoy be summoned over the incident.

"It is incredibly important that we protect media freedom. It is something very much at the heart of the UK's belief system, and it is incredibly important that journalists can go about their business unmolested and without fear of attack," he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticised the Chinese approach to the protests, saying that instead of listening to its people, the government was choosing to crack down further.

That drew a rebuke from China's embassy in London. On Tuesday, it published a statement on its website attributed to an embassy spokesperson: "The UK side is in no position to pass judgment on China's Covid policy or other internal affairs."

The statement added there were "serious problems" with Britain own Covid policies.

"China respects the right of journalists to report, but they must abide by the laws and regulations of the host country. No journalist, including British ones, is exempt."

Britain last called in a senior Chinese diplomat to complain in October over the treatment of a man who was protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, northern England.

The man said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, kicked and punched, in an incident that was captured on camera. China said protesters had stormed its grounds.

Prior to that, in August, Britain summoned the Chinese ambassador to ask him to explain his country's actions towards Taiwan. China responded by criticising then-prime minister Liz Truss for "irresponsible rhetoric".

A British parliamentary committee said on Tuesday it was visiting Taiwan this week to meet President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials.

World+Biz / China

UK / china / summons / Ambassador / BBC journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

7h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

10h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

57m | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

1h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he made his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he made his World Cup debut for USA

1h | Videos
It is the right time to invest in real estate: Anwara Landmark' MD

It is the right time to invest in real estate: Anwara Landmark' MD

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill