Britain to stop those arriving illegally from staying

Europe

Reuters
05 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

Britain to stop those arriving illegally from staying

Reuters
05 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 08:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Anyone arriving illegally in Britain will be prevented from staying, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview published on Sunday, ahead of new legislation which is expected to be set out next week.

Under pressure from his own lawmakers to find a solution to the flow of migrants arriving in Britain across the channel from Europe, Sunak has made stopping small boats one of his five key priorities.

Under current practice, asylum seekers who reach Britain are often able to remain in the country to have their case heard.

A new law to tackle the issue is due to be set out on Tuesday, the newspaper reported, after more than 45,000 people made the perilous crossing last year. Asylum applications to the United Kingdom are below the European Union average, official data shows.

Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants, many having made the journey from Afghanistan, Syria or other countries suffering war, more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 kms) to Rwanda.

The policy has faced a legal battle after the first planned deportation flight was blocked by a last-minute injunction granted by the European Court of Human Rights. It was ruled lawful by London's High Court in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.

Asked on Sky News whether those arriving in Britain illegally would be banned from claiming asylum, government minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: "I believe so, yes."

"Should people come to this country illegally then they will be returned or sent to somewhere like Rwanda."

The Mail on Sunday reported that under the new law asylum claims from those who arrive on small boats would be ruled inadmissible and they would be removed and permanently banned from returning.

"Our laws will be simple in their intention and practice – the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route," interior minister Suella Braverman told the Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Heaton-Harris said he believed more safe and legal routes would be made available as part of the plan.

Top News / World+Biz

Rishi Sunak / UK asylum seekers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

9h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

58m | TBS SPORTS
Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

1h | TBS Entertainment
6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6h | TBS Today
“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

8h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale