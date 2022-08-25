Britain slaps new sanctions on Myanmar military-linked firms

Trails are seen in the sky as a plane flies over London while a Union Jack flag flies in the wind at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 29 January 2022. REUTERS/May James

Britain on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting military-linked businesses in Myanmar in support of the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community and in an effort to limit the military's access to arms and revenue.

"We continue to stand in solidarity with the Rohingya people and condemn the Myanmar Armed Forces' horrific campaign of ethnic cleansing," British Minister for Asia Amanda Milling said in a statement.

Myanmar has been in political and economic chaos since the military overthrew an elected government in early 2021.