Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

A police officer checks an area during an evacuation of local residents between shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Novomykhailivka, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. Picture taken May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.

In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70% of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.