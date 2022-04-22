Britain says Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance

22 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 12:30 pm

Britain says Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance

Heavy shelling continued in the eastern Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further towards settlements

22 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine likely indicates a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol, a British military update said on Friday.

"A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the update added.

Heavy shelling continued in the eastern Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further towards settlements, including Krasnyy Lyman, Buhayikva, Barvinkove, Lyman and Popasna, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

