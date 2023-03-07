Britain to publish plan for asylum ban on Channel migrants

Europe

Reuters
07 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:17 am

Related News

Britain to publish plan for asylum ban on Channel migrants

Reuters
07 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:17 am
Migrants leave a French maritime protection vessel, as the boat they were travelling in with 60 other migrants began to take water in the English Channel, in an attempt to reach Britain, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Migrants leave a French maritime protection vessel, as the boat they were travelling in with 60 other migrants began to take water in the English Channel, in an attempt to reach Britain, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Britain's government will announce on Tuesday plans for a new law barring those entering the country through unofficial routes from claiming asylum, in a bid to stop tens of thousands of migrants arriving on its shores in small boats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boat arrivals one of his five key priorities after the number of migrants arriving on the south coast of England soared to more than 45,000 last year, with around 90% of them applying for asylum.

The new legislation will mean that anyone who arrives on small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported to so-called safe third countries, according to government officials, who asked not to be named.

"We have an unacceptable situation, depriving people who genuinely need our help and that is simply not fair, so we have to take away the incentive to jump the queue by coming here illegally and stop the boats," the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday.

The Refugee Council charity said tens of thousands of genuine refugees who would previously have been granted asylum would be "locked up like criminals" under the plans, which would "shatter" Britain's commitments under the UN refugee convention.

Anger over immigration in some areas has played a defining role in British politics over the last decade, and deployed successfully by campaigners as a tool to fuel support for Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum.

Controlling immigration was the third-most important issue for voters after the economy and the running of the health service, polling by YouGov in November found. The poll found 87% of the public thought the government was handling the issue badly.

Opposition parties and charities have questioned whether the latest plans would be any more effective than previous attempts to deter people from making the Channel crossing, which has proved profitable for human traffickers and perilous for migrants. Four drowned in December when their boat capsized.

Last year, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants - many having made the journey from Afghanistan, Syria or other countries torn apart by conflict - more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 km) to Rwanda.

But the first planned deportation flight was blocked in June by a last-minute injunction granted by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), and the strategy's lawfulness was subsequently challenged at London's High Court.

The court subsequently ruled it lawful in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict. It is expected the legal battle will end up in the UK Supreme Court and may not be resolved for months.

Sunak will meet with the French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday when he is expected to ask for more co-operation in tackling the gangs involved in cross-Channel people smuggling.

Once the small-boat crossings have ended, Britain would be prepared to create more legal routes for asylum seekers, Sunak said last year. But he has not said what these will be.

World+Biz

Britain / asylum ban / migrant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

17h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

16h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

20h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters