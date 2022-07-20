Britain counts cost of historic heatwave as 13 die

Europe

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

Britain counts cost of historic heatwave as 13 die

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:21 pm
Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heatwave near Zennor, Cornwall, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Firefighters attend a gorse bush fire, during a heatwave near Zennor, Cornwall, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

At least 13 people have died in Britain while swimming during a spell of record-breaking hot weather that sparked wildfires, damaged train tracks and triggered warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up.

The London Fire Brigade endured its busiest day since World War Two on Tuesday when temperatures topped 40C (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, igniting fires that destroyed dozens of properties in the capital and torched tinderbox-dry grassland at the sides of railway tracks and roads.

"We've got nothing, everything's gone," Timothy Stock, a resident who lost his home to fire in the village of Wennington, east of London, told the BBC.

Thirteen people lost their lives after "getting into difficulty in rivers, reservoirs and lakes while swimming in recent days — seven of them teenage boys," British minister Kit Malthouse told parliament on Wednesday.

At least 41 properties were destroyed in London and more than a dozen elsewhere in Britain, Malthouse said.

Many trains heading from London to northern England were delayed or cancelled on Wednesday after the heat from fires buckled heavy train tracks, while signalling equipment andoverhead lines were also damaged.

Britain registered a new record temperature of 40.3C (104.5F) in central England on Tuesday, while 34 sites surpassed the previous high of 38.7C (101.7F) recorded in 2019.

Forecasters predicted a much cooler day on Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain later.

A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE?
Britain's government has defended its record on the environment, touting its decision to move to a net zero status, but ministers have admitted it will take years to upgrade its infrastructure to cope with the heat.

"The sad reality is this is what the future for London and the UK is likely to look like if we don't take strong action now on the climate crisis," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party.

The Met Office's Chief of Science and Technology Stephen Belcher said that unless greenhouse gas emissions were reduced, Britain could see similar heatwaves every three years.

At one point on Monday, two airport runways were forced to close due to damage to the surface. Power companies faced outages as the heat scorched their equipment, many schools closed early and zoos struggled to keep pets cool.

"This is a reminder today, I think, of the importance of tackling climate change because this is a remarkable unprecedented event," Treasury Minister Simon Clarke said.

Khan praised the work of the fire brigade after it received 2,600 calls for help, compared with a normal daily average of 350. The London Ambulance Service received 400 calls an hour from people struggling with heat exposure, breathing difficulties, dizziness and fainting.

"The problem is we've not had rain in the entire month of July in London," Khan told BBC Radio. "The grass is like hay, which means it's easier to catch fire and once it catches fire it spreads incredibly fast."

World+Biz

UK / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

43m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership