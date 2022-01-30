Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

Europe

Reuters
30 January, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 08:40 am

Related News

Britain considering major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone

Reuters
30 January, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 08:40 am
British troops arrive to Hoek van Holland to travel by land to Norway, as part of the NATO&#039;s military excercise, in Hoek van Holland, Netherlands October 10, 2018. Photo :Reuters
British troops arrive to Hoek van Holland to travel by land to Norway, as part of the NATO's military excercise, in Hoek van Holland, Netherlands October 10, 2018. Photo :Reuters

Britain is considering making a major NATO deployment as part of a plan to strengthen Europe's borders in response to Russia massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.

Britain has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with swift sanctions and would be devastating for both sides.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and also will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone.

Johnson is considering the biggest possible offer to members of the NATO defence pact in the Nordics and Baltics, which would double troop numbers and send defensive weapons to Estonia, his office said.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin – we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility," Johnson said in a statement.

"I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies."

Officials will finalise the details of the offer in Brussels next week, with ministers discussing the military options on Monday.

Stepping up diplomatic efforts after facing criticism for not doing enough, Johnson will make a second trip to meet NATO counterparts early next month, his office said.

Britain's foreign and defence ministers will also both go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts in coming days, with the aim of improving relations and de-escalating tensions.

Top News / World+Biz

Britain / NATO / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

18h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

18h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

21h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

13h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

15h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP