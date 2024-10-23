Britain and Germany to bolster defence cooperation with new agreement

Europe

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:48 am

Related News

Britain and Germany to bolster defence cooperation with new agreement

The two NATO allies said the pact, known as the Trinity House Agreement, would strengthen their ability to cooperate and conduct exercises on the bloc's eastern flank, improving their deterrence in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:48 am
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius speaks to the media, on the day of a G7 Defence Ministers meeting in Naples, Italy October 19, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius speaks to the media, on the day of a G7 Defence Ministers meeting in Naples, Italy October 19, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

Britain and Germany will sign a defence agreement on Wednesday, the first of its kind between Europe's two biggest spenders on defence, which includes a commitment to develop new deep-strike weapons.

The two NATO allies said the pact, known as the Trinity House Agreement, would strengthen their ability to cooperate and conduct exercises on the bloc's eastern flank, improving their deterrence in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"With projects across the air, land, sea, and cyber domains, we will jointly increase our defence capabilities, thereby strengthening the European pillar within NATO," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that the Ukraine war showed that "we must not take security in Europe for granted".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It is particularly important to me that we cooperate even more closely to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and to close critical capability gaps, for instance in the field of long-range strike weapons."

Under the agreement, the countries will work together on developing new weapons that have a greater range and accuracy than current long-range missile systems like Storm Shadow, which Britain has given to Ukraine.

Germany will occasionally station planes in Scotland to help protect the north Atlantic Ocean, Britain said. The countries will collaborate on armed vehicles and land-based drones, as well as working to equip German Sea King helicopters - which it has given to Ukraine - with modern missile systems.

Rheinmetall will also open a new factory that will create 400 jobs and be the first manufacturer of artillery gun barrels in Britain for a decade.

British Defence Minister John Healey said the agreement was "a milestone moment in our relationship with Germany and a major strengthening of Europe's security".

"It secures unprecedented levels of new cooperation with the German Armed Forces and industry, bringing benefits to our shared security and prosperity, protecting our shared values and boosting our defence industrial bases," he said.

Although a bilateral deal, the accord also means that Britain, Germany and France all have defence agreements with each other, opening the door for possible further cooperation.

In 2010, Britain signed the Lancaster House Treaties with France, while Germany and France agreed an Aachen Treaty to cover similar areas, which came into effect in 2020.

World+Biz

United Kingdom (UK) / Germany / NATO / Trinity House Agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

8m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

23m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

8m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos