Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide

Europe

Reuters
19 February, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 08:47 am

Related News

Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide

Reuters
19 February, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 08:47 am
Police forces secure the area after a security issue in a commercial center at La Defense business district near Paris, France, February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Police forces secure the area after a security issue in a commercial center at La Defense business district near Paris, France, February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Panic broke out briefly in a business and shopping district of Paris on Saturday after a man committed suicide, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired. Police had urged people to avoid the area as a result of the incident, in which a man jumped to his death.

People had rushed away from La Defense area in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Paris has been hit by a number of militant attacks in recent years.

World+Biz

France / Paric / Suicide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

29m | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

23h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

17h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

23h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike