Brace for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine crisis deepens, Britain says

Europe

Reuters
28 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

Brace for Russian cyber attacks as Ukraine crisis deepens, Britain says

Russian officials say the West is gripped by Russophobia and has no right to lecture Moscow on how to act after it expanded the NATO military alliance eastwards after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union and sowed chaos in Iraq and Syria

Reuters
28 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 03:13 pm
A laptop screen displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, that appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after a cyberattack, in this illustration taken 14 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration/File Photo
A laptop screen displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, that appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after a cyberattack, in this illustration taken 14 January, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration/File Photo

Britain warned big business on Friday to bolster defences against possible Russian cyberattacks as Western fears deepened that President Vladimir Putin would order his troops to annex another part of Ukraine.

The United States, the European Union and Britain have repeatedly warned Putin against attacking Ukraine after Russia deployed around 100,000 troops near the border with its former Soviet neighbour.

Russian officials say the West is gripped by Russophobia and has no right to lecture Moscow on how to act after it expanded the NATO military alliance eastwards after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union and sowed chaos in Iraq and Syria.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of the GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, warned large organisations to bolster their cyber security resilience amid the deepening tensions over Ukraine.

Western leaders say the 21st Century will be defined by a struggle between democracies and rivals such as China and Russia who they say are challenging the post-Cold War consensus militarily, technologically and economically.

"Over several years, we have observed a pattern of malicious Russian behaviour in cyberspace," said Paul Chichester, NCSC director of operations.

A cyber attack on Ukraine earlier this month warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst". Ukraine said Moscow was behind the attack.

"Incidents in Ukraine bear the hallmarks of similar Russian activity we have observed before," said Chichester.

The world's top cyber offensive powers are the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, according to a 2020 ranking by the Belfer Center at Harvard's Kennedy School.

Britain's spymasters say Russia remains the biggest immediate threat to the West but Communist China's long-term dominance of technology poses a much bigger problem.

"UK organisations are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine," Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia-UK Relations / Russia-Ukraine / Ukraine / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building