Boris Johnson urged to sanction Russians linked to Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris today Johnson said UK has taken "a leading role" in implementing sanctions against Russia.

He also said the government would match donations by British people to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine, starting with £20m, reports BBC.

UK Opposition leader Keir Starmer urged the prime minister to take action against Russians he says are linked to Putin.

He says Roman Abramovich - the owner of Chelsea Football Club – is "a person of interest... because of his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices".

He also raises the case of Putin's former deputy prime minister, Igor Shuvalov, who he said owned "two flats not five minutes' walk from this House – they are worth over £11m".

Boris Johnson replies that "there was more to be done" but adds that the UK has taken "a leading role" in implementing sanctions against Russia.