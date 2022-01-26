Boris Johnson facing MPs ahead of Sue Gray report

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now facing a heated Prime Minister's Questions today (Wednesday) and pressure mounts ahead of Sue Gray report.

Sue Gray's report into the alleged lockdown breaches, including a party held to celebrate Boris Johnson's birthday, is set for release, and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have begun their own investigation.

Prime Minister's Questions begins at 12pm today (UK local time) with Boris Johnson set to face tough questions from both his own party and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir Starmer says ministers must resign if they knowingly mislead Parliament, report BBC.

The party leader asks: "Does the prime minister believe this applies to him?"

Boris Johnson says "of course", but that he cannot comment on ongoing investigations.

But he can say he is "focused" on the recovery and jobs, and there will be new policies announced tomorrow.

Sir Keir Starmer says that on 1 December the PM told the House all policies were followed in No 10 and points to another comment in the Commons.

"Since he acknowledges the ministerial code applies to him, will he resign?", asks Sir Keir.

The prime minister responds by saying Starmer has been "relentlessly opportunistic throughout the pandemic" and "flip-flopped from one side to the other".

In his next question, Starmer says he wants to "spell out" the significance of the police investigation into No 10 parties, which came as a result of detail from Sue Gray's report.

He says it shows there was "potentially a criminal offence" in Downing Street and the force only looks into the "most serious and flagrant type of breaches".

He says to the PM: "If you do not understand the significance of what happened yesterday then I do despair."

Johnson says he hopes his opposition understands that while important, he cannot comment on the ongoing investigation.

But he then accuses the Labour leader of "ignorance" on other important issues, namely the crisis in Ukraine.

"What is going on in the cabinet room of this country is the UK government is bringing the West together... to have the toughest possible package of sanctions to deter President Putin from a reckless and catastrophic invasion," he says.