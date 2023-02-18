Blasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say

Europe

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Blasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
File Photo/Bloomberg
File Photo/Bloomberg

Blasts wounded two civilians and shattered several hundred windows in the west Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi as Russia fired missiles from the Black Sea on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched four Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were shot down by air defences.

Two explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi, which lies 170 miles (274km) west of Kyiv, the regional governor said.

Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, said on national television that the explosions, which he blamed Russia, had wounded two people, but their injuries were not serious.

"There are three damaged educational institutions, around ten damaged high-rise apartment blocks. Around five hundred windows and balconies have been destroyed," he said.

Symchyshyn did not say if the missiles had struck their targets, or what they were aiming for.

Shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationwide on Saturday morning, authorities in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine warned of possible precautionary power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike.

Russia, which invaded its neighbour nearly a year ago, has been targeting Ukraine's energy networks with massed missile salvos since last October.

Ukraine's state nuclear company said two Russian cruise missiles flew close to the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear plant in southern Ukraine just before 08:30AM local time (0630 GMT).

There was no word from Moscow on the missile strikes. Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent months, at times leaving millions of people without light, heating or water supplies during the cold winter.

Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the southern region of Mykolaiv, posted a picture on the Telegram messaging app of what appeared to be missile debris lying in a field.

He said it was likely to be part of a Ukrainian air defence missile.

"Let's say this - the score for shot down missiles has been opened," he wrote in another Telegram post.

Top News / World+Biz

Missile Blast / Russia Missile / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

11h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

13h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

5h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

11h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

2d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike