Three dead as blast west of Kazan shuts Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline - TASS

Europe

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Three dead as blast west of Kazan shuts Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline - TASS

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 07:06 pm
Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline are stored on a site at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo
Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline are stored on a site at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke//File Photo

Three people died when a blast ripped through a gas pipeline in central Russia that brings gas from Russia's Arctic through Ukraine to Europe, local officials and TASS news agency said on Tuesday.

Local officials said on the Telegram messaging app that the flow of gas through the section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline had been cut as of 1:50pm (1050 GMT).

TASS cited local emergency services as saying three people had died and one had been injured.

The Chuvashia regional Emergencies Ministry said the pipeline had blown up during planned maintenance work near the village of Kalinino, about 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan. It said the resulting gas flare had been extinguished.

The pipeline, built in the 1980s, enters Ukraine via the Sudzha metering point, currently the main route for Russian gas to reach Europe.

The head office of the state-owned gas producer Gazprom and its local branch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gazprom had said earlier on Tuesday that it expected to pump 43 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine through Sudzha in the next 24 hours, a volume in line with recent days.

Top News / World+Biz

Blast / Russia-Ukraine / gas pipe burst

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

9h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

9h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

11h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

1h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

4h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

3h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan