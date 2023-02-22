Belgium investigates Russian 'spy ship' in North Sea

Europe

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

Belgium investigates Russian 'spy ship' in North Sea

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 05:06 pm
The Russian Navy&#039;s guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File Photo
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva sails back into a harbour after tracking NATO warships in the Black Sea, in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File Photo

Belgium said it is investigating the presence of a Russian "spy ship" in the North Sea, a day after its neighbour the Netherlands reported that Russia was targeting North Sea infrastructure.

The ship was detected in the Belgian North Sea around mid-November last year, Vincent Van Quickenborne, the Justice and North Sea minister, said in a statement headlined "Russian spy ship off our coast in November".

While the presence of Russian ships in the North Sea is not forbidden, Belgium said it was monitoring the situation closely, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"We don't know the exact motives of this Russian ship, but let's not be naive," Van Quickenborne said. "Especially if it behaves suspiciously close to our wind farms, undersea gas and data cables and other critical infrastructure."

The Dutch military intelligence agency said on a Monday it detected a Russian ship at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea as it tried to map out energy infrastructure. The Dutch navy and coast guard escorted the ship out of the area.

Since the start of the year, the Belgian Maritime Security Act has come into force and allows, among other, for camera surveillance at sea, with mobile cameras on drones or ships. The government says it will use this to monitor wind turbines and will take necessary measures.

Moscow has not commented on the Dutch and Belgian reports about the ship.

 

World+Biz

Russia / Belgium / Spy / North Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

21h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

6h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

22h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat