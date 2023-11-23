Belgium detains 3 more people over attack on Swedish football fans

Europe

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:28 am

Related News

Belgium detains 3 more people over attack on Swedish football fans

The three men were arrested by police on Monday during five house searches in Brussels, he said, without elaborating

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 08:28 am
Flowers placed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo are seen among other items left as a tribute to the victims two days after a gunman shot dead two Swedes, at the place of the shooting in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Flowers placed by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo are seen among other items left as a tribute to the victims two days after a gunman shot dead two Swedes, at the place of the shooting in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Belgium has detained three more suspects over the fatal shooting of two Swedes who were in Brussels to watch a European championship football match last month, a prosecutors spokesperson said on Wednesday, confirming reports in Belgian media.

The three men were arrested by police on Monday during five house searches in Brussels, he said, without elaborating.

Belgian broadcaster VRT reported that two of the suspects were charged with murder in a terrorist context and participation in the activities of a terrorist group, while the third one was charged with weapons offences.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The arrests came a month after police arrested a 45-year-old Tunisian man on suspicion of having shot the Swedes on Oct. 16 as the football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start. Police said the Tunisian had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group.

Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne subsequently resigned after an investigation revealed that a request by Tunisia to extradite the man from Belgium in August 2022 had not been acted on by Belgian justice authorities.

Belgium

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

1h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

17h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

11h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

13h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

12h | TBS Economy
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

14h | TBS Economy