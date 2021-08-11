Belarus tells US to cut embassy staff by 1 September

Belarus tells US to cut embassy staff by 1 September

RIA quoted a Belarus foreign ministry spokesman as saying Minsk wants embassy staff reduced to five people by 1 September

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting with high-ranking officials in Minsk, Belarus October 21, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting with high-ranking officials in Minsk, Belarus October 21, 2020. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarus has told the United States to reduce its embassy staff in Minsk and revoked its consent to the appointment of Julie Fisher as the ambassador in response to the latest sanctions by Washington, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

RIA quoted a Belarus foreign ministry spokesman as saying Minsk wants embassy staff reduced to five people by Sept. 1.

